AOL 'Daily Finance' iPhone App Looks Good

Finally, something cool from AOL! The company’s new Daily Finance app looks very good, and we’ve heard good things from readers, too.

It includes news, great charts, real-time quotes, a neat “movers” section, custom portfolios, and a very clean design.

Much better than the free, Yahoo-powered Finance app included with the iPhone. (Which you can’t delete.)

AOL has now shown us at least twice that it can make a good iPhone app — its AOL Radio app is also very nice. But AIM is still lousy, especially compared to the Meebo app we’re expecting this summer.

