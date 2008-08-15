AOL Cutting Datacenter Staff? Maybe (TWX)

Is AOL (TWX) planning cuts at its data centres? Yes, says Valleywag, who cites a tipster saying big cuts are coming August 20th, and that the company will be selling some of its data centres and hiring contractor Emcor to pick up the slack. Absolutely not, says a source close to AOL, who notes that company did start using Emcor a year ago for physical plant maintenance.



But a third source familiar with the company splits the difference and says that there are definitely plans to reduce head count at the data centres, just not in one fell swoop:

“At this point, everything is being thrown out of the boat to make the third and fourth quarters. That means the cash cow dial up business is down to less than 170 folk, and that management is willing to take risks on service disruptions to take the data centre and network staff down to scarily low levels.”

Anyone else want to weigh in? pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or use our anonymous tip box.

