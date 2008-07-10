AOL Cutting Costs Again...But No Firings!

Two AOL sources report more cost-cutting in progress:



Washington-NY jet shuttle eliminated as of 8/1 (Confirmed by second source). Can’t say we blame them–who wants to be in airline business right now?

No new hires outside of advertising (unconfirmed)

Travel discouraged (please use those fancy teleconferencing things we paid all that money for instead).

One source says the story banging around the halls in Dulles is that the company is a bit light on revenue, and that Ron Grant (COO) needs to make up the difference.

However!

Those who have followed the AOL story for the past year will be floored to hear that Ron Grant is actually getting kudos within the ranks for “trying to save jobs.” Go, Ron!

