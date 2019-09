From PaidContent: AOL (NYSE: AOL) has signed up for a three-year, $200,000 “consortium sponsorship” of the MIT Media Lab. After reorganising its advertising and content units over the past few months, AOL is now moving to reform its technology side.



Continue reading on PaidContent >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.