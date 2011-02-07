AOL Re-Org Coming As Huffington Takes Over Content

Photo: Business Insider

As a part of the AOL–HuffingtonPost merger, Arianna Huffington will become president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group within AOL, Kara Swisher reports.Huffington will oversee major AOL sites such as TechCrunch, Engadget, and Autoblog. She’s the new boss of AOL content.



Ominously, Swisher reports “There are likely to be changes to come at AOL, within weeks, especially in its content side management.”

That doesn’t sound good for David Eun, the ex-Googler that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong brought in to run the content business.

In the meantime, What we want to know is: Will Arianna follow “The AOL Way” or tear it up?

