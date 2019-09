In an on-going survey, AOL is asking its Seed.com freelancers how interested they might be in “some features and types of projects we have recently added or may add in the future to Seed.”



We were “somewhat interested” to see that AOL could start out-sourcing fact-checking and copy-editing.

Click to see the rest of the survey →

