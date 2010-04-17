AOL Looked At Buying Foursquare, But It's Not Allowed To Spend That Much

Photo: Danny Sullivan

Kara Swisher says AOL, Google and Facebook all gave Foursquare (which Yahoo wants for $125 million) a look-see.AOL-Foursquare would be nice, but AOL literally cannot pay the amount it would take to get it.



AOL CFO Artie Minson told analysts at the Credit Suisse conference in Florida “our current credit agreement caps us at a $100 million deals. We’re out of the Hail Mary business.”

