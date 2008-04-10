AOL Combining Tech Blogs Into Network; SAI-TechCrunch to Merge?

AOL (TWX) is combining Engadget, Switched, and other huge tech blogs into a network, perhaps in response to TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington’s merge-with-the-blogosphere-and-kill-CNET world-domination plan. The popular AOL network will continue to report to Marty Moe, a rising star in Dulles, who just assumed control over the news and sports verticals after the departure of Lewis D’Vorkin.



Separately, as the blog wars heat up, the media is buzzing about a possible TechCrunch-Silicon Alley Insider combination. PaidContent reports:

We’ve been told multiple times over the past few days that TechCrunch and upstart Silicon Alley Insider are in talks about partnering in a range of ways from a formal, integrated arrangement to some kind of an East Coast-West Coast network. But AlleyCorp. CEO Kevin Ryan told me tonight that is not the case, at least not at the CEO level of the two companies: “We’re not having any conversations with them.”

Reached this morning at his home in New York, Silicon Alley Insider, Inc. CEO Henry Blodget declined to comment, except to say, “The PaidContent report contains numerous inaccuracies.”

See Also: TechCrunch World-Domination Plan: Merge With Blogosphere, Kill CNET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.