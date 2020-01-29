See inside the $45 million 2-mansion Virginia estate once owned by AOL's cofounder that just became the most expensive DC-area home ever

This riverfront estate outside of Washington, DC was once owned by AOL cofounder James V. Kimsey.

It just sold $US45 million, the most expensive sale ever in the DC area, according to reports.

The estate consists of two buildings, a larger main residence, and a historic, smaller guest house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

This estate, once owned by AOL cofounder James V. Kimsey, just became the most expensive home ever sold in the DC area at $US45 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The three-acre estate has two homes, a large main residence built recently, and a smaller historic Frank Lloyd Wright design used as a guest house. In May 2018, the property went on sale for $US62.95 million. Though it sold for far less than asking, it was still the priciest DC sale ever, breaking the earlier record set by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ childhood home at $US43 million, the Journal reported.

The home was listed with Russell Firestone and Mark Lowham of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The main house is accessed via a private drive.

Along the entrance is access to an underground parking garage, which can fit 30 cars.

The 3.2-acre estate is made for entertaining, with four kitchens and a champagne refrigerator.

Russell Firestone Front door to the main building.

Inside, a two-story living room has river views.

The main house alone is over 24,000 square feet.

The interiors of the main house were designed by Thomas Pheasant, who also designed most of the custom furnishings.

A custom mahogany library in the home’s main rotunda is cosy and inviting with more views of the Potomac.

The library also has a wet bar.

Nearby is a lounge with access to the well-stocked wine cellar.

A formal dining room is another space perfect for entertaining guests.

The main house has six bedrooms, each with a private en-suite bathroom.

The master suite is located in a private wing of the main house, which also has a private study, sauna, Jacuzzi, and dressing room.

The outdoor terrace offers yet another view of the Potomac..

… plus an infinity pool and spa.

Kimsey bought the property in 1999 for nearly $US8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 2000, he bought The Marden House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, for $US2.5 million.

The house dates back to the 1950s, and is one of only a few Wright designs in Virginia.

Russell Firestone The Marden House dining room.

Like the main house, it was designed to allow for stunning views of the river and natural landscape.

Russell Firestone The Marden House views.

The guest house has some of Wright’s signature features, including using natural materials and incorporating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Russell Firestone The Marden House living room.

Large windows let in natural light.

Outdoors, the southern side of the estate has a full-size tennis court.

Next to the tennis court is the private garden, with a path used to access the guest house.

The estate’s vantage point on a hill overlooking the Potomac takes advantage of beautiful views.

