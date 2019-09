Chief marketing officers generally have a high churn rate — easy scapegoats, we guess. But AOL’s John Burbank had a particularly short tenure: He’s out just 10 months after coming aboard from AT&T. He’s jumping to another embattled company — Nielsen.



Longtime AOL vet Kevin Conroy, now EVP, get to keep his old job and do John’s as well. Release

