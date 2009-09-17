AOL CEO's 'Why We're Having Yet Another Re-Org' Memo

AOL re-organised its upper management yesterday, booting COO Kim Patroll in the process. The timing is bizarre, considering newish CEO Tim Armstrong only named Kim to the post in July.



Unfortunately for confused AOLers, Tim’s memo on the re-org (obtained by Valleywag) doesn’t do much to explain the sudden falling out.

All we can assume is that someone said or did something to flip Tim’s switch.

Here’s the good news: If the re-org is the right move, it’s a good thing no matter how awkward the timing.

Read the memo:

