AOL Inc. disclosed on Thursday that chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong‘s 2010 compensation amounted to $15.3 million.



That was down 40 per cent from $25.5 million in 2009 when Time Warner still owned the online firm. Stock and option awards were the drivers of the decline.

