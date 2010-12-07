ONE THING IS CLEAR: Tim Armstrong Is Not Happy With AOL's Turnaround And Is Looking For A Way Out

Photo: Flickr/Yaniv Golan

There’s a fresh report this morning that AOL is “actively exploring” a merger with Yahoo after dumping its dial-up business.This is the second or third round of AOL-wants-to-merge-with Yahoo reports that have emerged in the past few months.



Meanwhile, more than a year after Tim Armstrong joined the company, AOL’s turnaround remains a future promise, not a real-time reality.

Regardless of what happens with AOL and Yahoo, one message that is loud and clear in these reports is that Tim Armstrong is not confident that AOL can become a thriving business on its own.

If Tim were confident about AOL, he’d stop “actively exploring” merger options and just focus on the company.

