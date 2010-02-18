LEAKED: AOL CEO Tim Armstrong's 'Blueprint' For Employees

Since taking the job almost a year ago, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has promised to keep employees in the loop on the company’s plans and strategy.

Toward that end, AOL (AOL) has created an internal site for employees called Blueprint. It describes itself as a “one-stop shop for AOL strategy.”

We have screenshots.

On Blueprint employees can “find information about our vision for each strategy area, how we plan to accomplish our goals and metrics for how we’ll measure success.”

For example, Blueprint explains that AOL’s metrics for success in the content business are:

“Expand the number of content producers.”

“recognised content quality (Measured by independent research).”

“Increase unique visitors.”

“Recirculation of users through our sites.”

“Grow traffic from the open Web.”

Reading the documents earlier today, we learned that AOL plans to expand its local news blog network Patch from 30 sites to “hundreds” by the end of 2010.

An AOL employee tells us he appreciates Tim’s gesture, “I think it’s a pretty reasonable attempt to give employees a bit more visibility.” (Of course our source’s favourite part of Blueprint is how it lets him order business cards featuring any of AOL’s 30 or so logos.)

Reached, an AOL spokesperson declined to comment on this story.

See screenshots of “Blueprint” →

