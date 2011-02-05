AOL CEO Tim Armstrong Forbids Underlings From Discussing The Possiblity Of Losing

In a Fortune clip posted today, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong discusses how he does not allow “loser talk” inside his company.



“Mickey Drexler [the J.Crew CEO] told me don’t allow ‘loser talk.’ People talk about losing. Don’t allow it in your corporation. Talk about winning. Talk about how you’re moving things along.”

We can see how this positive-thinking-only mentality would be helpful when running a sales organisation, but Tim is CEO now, and that means he needs people around him who will tell him when some of his ideas are losers. Like say, Patch, which cost AOL ~$100 million last year and gets about 3 million unique visitors per month.

Here’s the clip:



