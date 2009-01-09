Falco's Memo Promoting Ted Cahall To President Of Products (TWX)

Ted Cahall is the new president of products at AOL. Tough job — AOL’s ad revenues could be down as much as 18% year-over-year.



From AOL CEO Randy Falco’s company-wide re-org memo we learn:

Ted will be overseeing Mail, Truveo, Mobile, Toolbar, Safety & Security, Parental Controls, the AOL Client, Search, MapQuest, Global Publishing Technology and Relegence. previously was EVP of Platforms and Technologies

Bill Wilson’s proramming group will takeover AOL Video, AOL Radio and Winamp

Joanna Shields’ People Networks unit Bebo will oversee Userplane.

The full memo:

From: Randy Falco

To: Intl Employees; US Employees

Sent: Thursday, January 8, 2009 11:18:13 AM

Subject: Organizational Announcement

Dear AOL colleague,

I’m pleased to announce that Ted Cahall has agreed to take on an expanded role as President of Products & Technologies, assuming responsibilities for several key AOL products. Ted will also serve in a new leadership role on the Dulles campus as General Manager of AOL Dulles.

As head of Products & Technologies, Ted will oversee Mail, Truveo, Mobile, Toolbar, Safety & Security and Parental Controls as well as the AOL Client. He will continue to manage the Technologies division as well as Search, MapQuest, Global Publishing Technology and Relegence. Ted has proven to be an astute business executive, a talented leader and an outstanding technologist (he’s the inventor of DynaPub, which revolutionised how we publish to the Web), and I’m confident he’ll continue to drive innovation and growth for these important AOL products.

As GM of AOL Dulles, Ted will serve as the on-site executive leader of the campus, a role top executives play at our other major hub locations. This is both a reflection of Ted’s leadership skills and his strong presence in Dulles, as well as the vital role Dulles continues to play in the success of AOL.

At the same time, we’re taking the opportunity to more closely align other aspects of our business with our Web strategy. AOL Video, AOL Radio, Winamp, SHOUTcast, Marketing, Registration, Affinity and Widgets will move under Bill Wilson in the Programming group, as will AOL’s commerce and marketplace channels, which had been part of Ted’s organisation. Ted did an outstanding job of rebuilding our commerce and marketplace channels, making them more useful, more engaging, more profitable and driving up their comScore rankings. By integrating them into Programming, we have the opportunity to build on this success.

In addition, Userplane applications will move into the People Networks business unit under Joanna Shields, adding to its suite of communications tools. We’re continuing to work through any remaining details and will communicate directly with those teams involved in the weeks ahead.

With these changes, I’m confident we’ll continue to drive innovation and growth around all our products.

In the meantime, please join me in congratulating Ted on his expanded role.

Randy

