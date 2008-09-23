AOL CEO Falco: Mobile Video Will Save Us, Someday (TWX)

Can handheld mobile devices save a media industry flummoxed by technological change? That’s what AOL CEO Randy Falco thinks. Speaking to a panel of media bigwigs this morning at an Advertising Week talk, Falco told his collegues from Univision, Hearst Magazines, and Isobar not to worry:



Radio was supposed to die 50 years ago. The reason radio is still around is because of mobile.

We’re not sure what exactly Falco meant by that. Walkmans? Car radios? Whatever it is, it will also save traditional media. All of it.

The reason broadcast will still be around 50 years from now is because of mobile. All of our businesses up here will continue to grow because of video applications on mobile.

Falco’s co-panelists didn’t seem visibly relieved.

