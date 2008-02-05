AOL Buys Widget Maker Goowy Media

AOL has acquired Goowy Media, a San Diego-based widget software company. The companies worked together before on widgets for AOL’s custom start page, and Goowy will now join AOL’s Products division.

Why would AOL buy a Web widgets company? Yet another extension of the Web for AOL’s Platform-A division to sell ads on.

Terms not disclosed. Goowy’s big backer: Mark Cuban. Release.

See Also: Forget Widgets: Slide is a $500 Million Ad Network

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.