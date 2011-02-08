AOL Buys Huffington Post For $315 Million

AOL, which is building its footprint as a media company, will purchase the Huffington Post for $315 million in a deal reported late last night.



Last year, we spoke with Arianna Huffington about her company and its collaboration with Yahoo! We assume that collaboration is ending and many have lead to HuffPo CEO Eric Hippeau’s resignation from the Yahoo! board.

Last year at AllThingsD, we spoke with Hippeau about developments at the HuffPo. We have republished both clips on this page. Beet.TV has been publishing selected clips on the Huffington Post for over a year. Recently, we entered into a video syndication agreement with AOL’s 5Min unit.

You can also find this post at Beet.TV.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.