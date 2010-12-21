AOL Buys About.me

Wow, that was fast!



About.me, which just launched to the public last week, has already been acquired by AOL. About.me lets users make simple, beautiful homepages, with links to their social networking profiles, etc.

That’s the second AOL acquisition in a row for About.me CEO Tony Conrad, who previously sold Sphere to AOL.

In this case, we agree with AOLer Mike Arrington, who notes that this is a suspiciously early exit for Conrad, who is “more than financially secure,” and who seemed to have signs of a hit on his hands.

AOL product boss Brad Garlinghouse must have made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

