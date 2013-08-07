AOL Buys Adap.Tv For $US405 Million

The scuttlebutt was true!

In addition to solid earnings, AOL is reporting this morning that it has acquired Adap.tv for $US405 million.

It’s a smart acquisition. The fastest-growing, healthiest part of AOL’s business is AOL Networks.

AOL Networks uses fancy technology to sell precisely targeted banner ads in real-time.

Adap.TV does much the same thing, but with video ads instead of banners.

The nice thing about video ads is that marketers are willing to pay much higher rates for them.

This is a very big bet for AOL CEO Tim Armstrong because these days, $US400 million is a lot of money for AOL. It only had ~$US470 million in cash laying around prior to doing this deal.

The deal is $US322 millin in cash, and $US83 million in stock.

AOL put out a release explaining its deal.

Here it is:

We have agreed to acquire Adap.tv for $US405 MM, here is what Adap.tv brings AOL:

The only complete global programmatic video stack for publishers and advertisers across all screens;

A unified yield management platform for advertisers and publishers for planning, targeting, ad-serving and measurement;

One of the fastest growing platforms on the internet, with global revenue growth in excess of 100% per year in each of the last three years;

Wide adoption by the largest global advertisers and publishers, including 83 out of the Ad Age 100 and 70 of the comScore 100;

A talented team which has driven innovation in the automation of global video advertising.

NEW YORK, Aug 07, 2013 (BUSINESS WIRE) — –Combination of AOL On Network and Adap.tv Will Create the Most Powerful Cross-Screen Solution for Brands, Agencies and Publishers AOL Inc.

AOL +2.20%

