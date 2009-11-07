AOL Brings On A New Finance Team

AOL, preparing to go public, announced a slew of hirings and promotions for its finance team today. From the release:



Mike Suffredini joined AOL as Vice President and Treasurer.

Eoin Ryan joined as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ned Brody will rejoin the company as Executive Vice President of Paid Services.

Don Neff, currently a Senior Vice President of Finance at AOL, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Internal Audit.

Here’s AOL CFO Artie Minson’s canned quote:

“Mike, Eoin and Don all bring great strengths and experience to their roles, and I’m delighted to have them on our team as we move toward becoming an independent, public company,”

“I’m also thrilled that Ned is returning to AOL to lead our paid services efforts. Ned has a great history with AOL, and I am confident he will contribute significantly to AOL’s future growth.”

