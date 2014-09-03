AOL's Brand CEO Is Resigning To Run A Venture Fund That Promotes Women

Susan Lyne, the CEO of AOL’s brand group, is stepping down, according to Re/code.

Lyne will now head up an AOL-owned venture fund that promotes women-fronted digital startups.

The “fully funded” and “relatively dormant” venture fund is tentatively called the Build Fund. It will invest in woman-run startups.

AOL told Re/code that investments will primarily be made in companies related to “consumer Internet areas, including e-commerce and media.”

Lyne left Gilt Groupe in February 2013 to come to AOL. Before that, she ran Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. And prior to that, Lyne was a network executive at ABC. She oversaw the development of series like “Lost” and “Desperate Housewives,” Re/code reports.

Lyne doesn’t intend to waste any time getting started with Build Fund. “We are going to be investing very soon,” Lyne told Re/code. “This is not something that can wait many months — we need to develop a pipeline.”

