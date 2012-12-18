AOL Is Giving All Of Its Employees $1,000 Bonuses This Year

Photo: Business Insider Video

AOL made an extra billion dollars this year when it sold a bunch of patents to Microsoft.That helped propel the stock to new highs.



To celebrate, it’s going to give every employee a $1,056 bonus, says AOL employee John Biggs. (The patent sale was $1.056 billion, so it’s a play on that.)

At the end of last year, AOL had ~5,660 employees according to Yahoo Finance, which would mean this bonus will cost ~$6.34 million. It’s cut some people since then, so it’s probably even less than that.

