AOL Board Member James Wiatt Walks

James Wiatt, the co-CEO of the William Morris Agency, is leaving AOL’s board of directors.



In a filling with the SEC, AOL says Wiatt will “assume a new role providing strategic advice and consultation.”

Last we saw Wiatt, he was schmoozing with the rest of the tech and media biggies out at Allen & Co’s annual conference in Sun Valley.

AOL brought Wiatt onto its board because CEO Tim Armstrong wants to turn AOL into the pre-eminent online content creating company and William Morris Ageny is arguably Hollywood’s most powerful talent agency.

