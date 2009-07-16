AOL Blog Roll-up Begins In Earnest

AOL has acquired mixed-martial arts blog MMAFighting.com for an undisclosed amount, PaidContent reports.



The buy is part of AOL’s goal post-spin-off plan to emphasise its MediaGlow web publishing business. MediaGlow has ~80 sites and mini-brands now, and wants to get to 100 by around the start of 2010.

Earlier, we suggested 10 blogs AOL could buy tomorrow to get to that goal.

We understand that AOL acquired MMA because it’s actively seeking to increase its number of readers in the 18 to 34 year-old demographic. MMAFighting content will be produced under the FanHouse.com umbrella.

AOL reached 75 million unique visitors in June 2009, according to comScore Media Metrix data cited by the company.

Photo: parhessiastes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.