AOL BLAST FROM THE PAST: Amazing AOL Press Releases Through The Years

AOL turns 25 years old today!



That’s a lot of floppy disks, busy signals, and YOU’VE GOT MAILs! (Though many of the early years were spent under a different name and business.)

Technologizer’s Harry McCracken celebrated AOL’s special day by sifting through AOL’s old press releases — dating back to 1990 — which turns out to be an interesting way to tell the company’s history.

We’ve posted screenshots of some of the best.

