AOL BLAST FROM THE PAST: Amazing AOL Press Releases Through The Years

AOL turns 25 years old today!
That’s a lot of floppy disks, busy signals, and YOU’VE GOT MAILs! (Though many of the early years were spent under a different name and business.)
Technologizer’s Harry McCracken celebrated AOL’s special day by sifting through AOL’s old press releases — dating back to 1990 — which turns out to be an interesting way to tell the company’s history.
We’ve posted screenshots of some of the best.
1992: AOL announces an international e-mail gateway to send and receive mail with CompuServe, AT&T Mail, and other services
1996: In a HUGE move, AOL announced unlimited-use pricing -- something that gave the ISP industry a MASSIVE boost but has since hurt its efforts to move to usage-based pricing
2000: AOL and Time Warner merge, perhaps the worst mega-merger in business history, which was undone in late 2009 when Time Warner spun AOL off as a separate company
