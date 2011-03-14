AOL Gives Twitter Cofounder Biz Stone Some Stock To Be An Adviser

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone is joining AOL as a “Strategic Impact Adviser.”



It sounds like he’ll be working within the Huffington Post Media group to create a philanthropic platform of some sort.

Media Memo’s Peter Kafka says AOL is giving Stone some equity as compensation. Kafka also says this is a Huffington-Stone deal more than an AOL-Stone deal. Here’s the press release description of Stone’s new gig:

Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter, is joining The Huffington Post Media Group and AOL as Strategic Impact Adviser. Said Mr. Stone: “The definition of success is changing as we begin to understand the value of helping others. Arianna and Tim share my vision for aligning corporate resources toward meaningful change,” said Biz Stone. “My goal in partnering with AOL and The Huffington Post Media Group is ambitious but vitally important. Together we will rally companies to think about new ways of doing business, share best practices, and strive for positive impact at all levels — from global to local.”

Mr. Stone will advise on social impact and cause-based initiatives, develop a platform to facilitate people doing service in their communities, rally other companies to invest in and deploy best corporate practices, and create and develop a video series spotlighting leading companies and executives at the forefront of philanthropy and corporate responsibility.

