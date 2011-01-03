AOL Using A Billboard In Silicon Valley To Recruit Employees

AOL is fighting the so-called “war for talent” in Silicon Valley on a new front — highway billboards.



AOL employee, and TechCrunch founder, Michael Arrington posted this picture of an AOL billboard on highway 101 in Silicon Valley. He thinks it’s “odd,” and says most people would rather go to Zynga, Twitter, or Facebook.

Anyone in the Valley swayed by this ad? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: TechCrunch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.