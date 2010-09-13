AOL Tries To Save Itself By Offering Advertisers Bigger Ads

AOL’s newest move to win back advertisers, and fend off a collapse, is to offer bigger ads on its main sites, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The new AOL ads will be four times as large as the usual ads that run along the right side of the site. (We’re curious to see this…how the heck are big banners going to get 4X as large?)

Inside the ads will be photo galleries, video, coupons, and Twitter updates.

AOL is hoping advertisers will take interest in these experimental ad formats, and in turn take interest in AOL, again.

