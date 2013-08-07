AOL Posts Healthy Earnings And Announces Huge Acquisition

In addition to announcing a $US405 million acquisition, AOL reported its second quarter earnings this morning.

AOL says it beat Wall Street expectations in both revenues and profits.

Analyst Victor Anthony of Topeka Capital says AOL slightly missed on its revenues and beat EBITDA expectations by 6%

Here’s AOL’s release.

And this is the note AOL PR sent out with the details:

Versus Estimates:

Adjusted OIBDA of $US108.3, $US7M higher than the Street’s $US101M

Reported EPS of $US0.35 was $US0.03 higher than the Street’s $US0.32. Excluding the items impacting comparability detailed on page 9 of the release would get you to an Adjusted EPS of $US0.46, which is $US0.04 ahead of the consensus estimate of $US0.42.

Total Revenue of $US541.3M

Trends:

Grew all advertising revenue lines year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter

Grew global advertising revenue year-over-year for the 9 th consecutive quarter

consecutive quarter Grew search revenue year-over-year for the 4 th consecutive quarter

consecutive quarter Grew combined AOL Properties Display and Third Party Network Revenue 7% year-over-year — an apples to apples look to some of our peers.

Third Party Network revenue grew 9%, its 9 th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Subscription revenue trends continue to improve, with year-over-year revenue decline of 5% and churn of 1.4% both near historical lows

Traffic on AOL Properties Grew 3% Year-over-Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.