AOL Beats Earnings Expectations, Lowest Revenue Decline In 7 Years

AOL reported earnings this morning, and came in ahead of expectations.The company reported revenue of $531 million, beating Wall Street’s estimates of $519 million.



That revenue represents just a 2% decline from the same quarter last year, which is the company’s lowest decline in seven years.

AOL’s traffic hit 112 million uniques, a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2012 and up 5% from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Peter Kafka at AllThingsD notes that AOL’s domestic display ad sales – a weak spot for the company – were flat, but improved from the previous quarter’s declines.

“Today’s results represent a significant milestone for AOL as we returned to Adjusted OIBDA growth for the first time in four years,” said Tim Armstrong, Chairman and CEO. “The strong results and consumer performance we announced today are clear signs our strategic and operating efforts are translating into significant financial progress.”

