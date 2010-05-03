AOL Wants To 'Beat The Internet'

Jay Yarow
AOL’s latest battle cry to fire up the troops is “Beat The Internet,” according an AOLer we spoke with.

Our AOLer told us that a group of AOL VPs recently greeted the rest of the staff, clapping and cheering to get them excited about the company. They unveiled a mural that read, “Beat the internet,” which is a battle cry to innovate for the web just like AOL once did in the 1990s.

It sounded cringe-worthy and embarrassing to us. Our AOL friend was more sanguine saying, “Well, what are they supposed to do? They’re trying to get us excited.”

