AOL Wants To 'Beat The Internet'

AOL’s latest battle cry to fire up the troops is “Beat The Internet,” according an AOLer we spoke with.



Our AOLer told us that a group of AOL VPs recently greeted the rest of the staff, clapping and cheering to get them excited about the company. They unveiled a mural that read, “Beat the internet,” which is a battle cry to innovate for the web just like AOL once did in the 1990s.

It sounded cringe-worthy and embarrassing to us. Our AOL friend was more sanguine saying, “Well, what are they supposed to do? They’re trying to get us excited.”

