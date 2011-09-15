AOL Asks Employees What They Think Of Tim And Arianna

Is AOL worried about morale?



AOL just sent out an email asking employees to take a survey about “what the company can do to improve our employee communications and culture.”

It’s “an expanded edition of our usual Pulse (employee feedback) survey.”

The email reads:

AOLers,

As we continue to evolve as a company, we want to hear what’s on your mind, particularly when it comes to what the company can do to improve our employee communications and culture. As a part of this, we’re inviting all AOL employees to participate in an expanded edition of our usual Pulse (employee feedback) survey. Taking the survey is fast, easy and completely confidential.

Where we need your input: Click on the link here and use the next 10 minutes to take the survey, and help us do a better job in how we communicate with you and keep you connected to all the information you need and want. You will need to enter your Corporate ID (CDID) so we can track involvement – our goal is 100% participation. The deadline to participate is next Wednesday, September 21 at 9pm ET. Following the analysis, we will share key findings and action steps with all teams.

Thanks for your time, feedback and participation.

-Maureen (Sullivan)

The survey starts by asking employees which unit they work for. Then it asks them to rate their superiors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.