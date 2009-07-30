AOL Crowns A New Bebo Boss

AOL appointed Stephane Panier as global head of Bebo, promoting him from the position of VP and COO.

Bebo’s former boss Joanna Shields left the company 14 months ago.

Panier said, in a press release, that Bebo has been working on improving its social networking products and that he looked forward “to building on this foundation.”

AOL bought Bebo for $850 million in May 2008 — drastically overpaying for the second-tier social network.

AOL has since placed Bebo in a group called AOL Ventures — products that will run independently and that AOL probably hopes to sell. Panier will report to Jon Brod, EVP of AOL Ventures.

