AOL Names New CFO, Artie Minson

AOL has appointed Artie Minson as its new chief financial officer, we've confirmed.



Minson rejoins AOL from Time Warner Cable, where he was an Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO. Previously, he worked in Corporate Finance and Development at AOL, where he was hired in 2004.

Minson is not a well-known name in the Internet circle. But as AOL prepares to be a separate company, his experience at Time Warner Cable — which, itself, recently spun off from Time Warner — will be valuable.

“Artie’s strong financial acumen, operating experience, and deep understanding of our company and the Internet and content industries make him a perfect fit for AOL,” AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said in a release. “He’s also a public company veteran who helped handle Time Warner Cable’s transition to a public company. Artie will hit the ground running and be a tremendous asset to AOL as we focus on driving growth, value and innovation.”

Meanwhile, it seems Minson is so unknown that no one has taken his picture, except this Patrick McMullan society party photo from 2003 (click to see on page).

Minson graduated cum laude with a B.S. in accounting from Georgetown University in May of 1992 and received an MBA from Columbia Business School in 1997, according to an old Time Warner Cable release.

