AOL Answers Will Bring Traffic, User Engagement, And Tiny Ad Revenues

Now there’s a site called AOL Answers.



Users ask questions and other users answer them. AOL editorial staff ask and feature some questions.

Traffic will come in through search engines. Ads look to be bottom-of-the-barrel Google Adsense stuff.

The site stems from AOL‘s 2007 acquisition of Q&A site Yedda.

Q&A sites are very hot right now. Google bought Aardvark and everybody in Silicon Valley loves Quora, the site built by some early Facebook employees.

We’re a little confused by the trend. Yahoo Answers is very popular, but it’s not exactly a revenue gold mine for Big Purple. Probably, AOL Answers is about adding uniques and engagement to AOL properties, cheap.

