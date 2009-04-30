AOL Announces New President Of Global Advertising, Ex-Googler Jeff Levick

There will be no more presidents of Platform-A, at Time Warner’s (TWX) online subsidiary AOL, it seems.



Replacing the last one, Greg Coleman, ex-Googler Jeff Levick will join the company as president, global advertising and strategy. He’ll report directly to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

“This is a perfect time to join AOL and I firmly believe that AOL’s best days are ahead of it,” Jeff says in a statement AOL will release to announce the hire.

“The company has one of the largest and most engaged audiences on the Web, some of the best advertising technology in the business, and a powerful third-party network. There is great opportunity here for us to capture.”

Here is Tim’s canned quote on Jeff:

“Our goal at AOL is to create great content and products, as well as make our advertising offerings the best in the industry for marketers and we are putting together the strategy to achieve that. I’m delighted that Jeff will be coming on board to lead this effort,” Armstrong said. “I’ve worked with Jeff for more than seven years at Google, and he is absolutely the right person to drive growth in our premium ad sales, dramatically scale our Advertising.com business, and further develop AOL’s research initiatives and consumer insights.”

And one on departing Platform-A topper Greg Coleman:

“In only a short time, Greg made a strong imprint on Platform-A’s sales organisation – reorganising and refocusing the team,” said Armstrong. “I appreciate his efforts and know that they will contribute to the work that lies ahead with Platform-A.”

