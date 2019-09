AOL just announced bonus payouts for three top executives, GC Ira Parker, CFO Arthur Minson, and communications EVP Tricia Primrose Wallace.



All three get cash awards following AOL’s spinoff from Time Warner now:

Ira and Tricia will also get more cash payments on the following dates (if they’re still at AOL):

