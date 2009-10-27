AOL's Boring New Board Of Directors

In preparation for AOL’s spin out from Time Warner (TWX), AOL announced its new board of directors today.



It may be the most boring board we’ve ever seen.

Richard L. Dalzell: Former CIO at Amazon.

Karen Dykstra: Partner at Plainfield Management.

Bill Hambrecht: Helped with Apple and Google IPOs.

Patricia Mitchell: Ex-CEO of PBS, now heads Paley centre.

Michael Powell: Son of Colin Powell, former FCC chairman.

Fredric Reynolds: Ex-CFO of CBS, also on the Kraft Foods Board.

James Stengel: Former head of marketing at Procter and Gamble.

James A. Wiatt: Ex-CEO of William Morris agency.

Yes, the folks are all impressive. But couldn’t there be ONE startling choice? One person who has been involved in the Internet this decade?

Ah, well. It’s safe.

