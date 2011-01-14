Yahoo Sells Out Its Homepage In Q4

As expected, the Q4 ad market was good to Yahoo and AOL, with sellthrough up sequentially for both sites, according to RBC’s Display Ad Monitor study, summarized by analyst Ross Sandler in a note today.



Some highlights:

Yahoo’s homepage had perfect 100% ad sellthrough, up from the mid-90% range in Q3. And sellthrough of Yahoo’s new big login page ad peaked at 79% in December, up from 40% in November. But that has dropped off again in January.

AOL homepage sellthrough was about 90% in Q4, similar to Q3. (Though it reached 98% in December.) But other sub-vertical sites did much better in Q4 than Q3. (See chart below.)

YouTube homepage sellthrough increased to 70% in Q4 from 60% in Q3, and the mix showed an “even distribution” of industry category advertisers, more so than before, when media and entertainment advertisers dominated, Sandler writes.

Read: AOL’s New Problem: Mike Arrington

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.