AOL Or Microsoft Could Buy Ad Startup AppNexus, Say Gossipers

Microsoft and AOL are both rumoured to be looking at AppNexus, a New York City real-time bid (RTB) advertising startup, for a possible acquisition.



RTB — in which advertisers pay for ad impressions to particular consumers based on tracking data at the moment a new web page is loaded — is growing incredibly quickly right now.

As RTB appears set to take over a large portion of the display market over the next few years, major advertising players are building, acquiring, or partnering their way into the market. Most recently, Google paid a reported $70 million for Invite Media, a demand-side platform that helps advertisers trade in the RTB market.

AppNexus is run by a couple guys who sold Right Media to Yahoo, Brian O’Kelley and Mike Nolet, as well as ex-Googler Michael Rubenstein. Souces from the company dimiss all this gossip as just that – “rumours.”

Google bought AppNexus competitor InviteMedia earlier this summer.

Microsoft already has a small footprint in RTB through its adCenter, and we’ve heard it has been actively talking to a number of companies in the space about partnerships or an acquisition.

AOL, on the other hand, has been conspicuously absent from RTB. That’s especially strange since AOL is increasingly becoming a content creation company, and will have ever more ad inventory of its own to sell.

So, while we haven’t heard any solid indication that a deal is in the offing, the rumour certainly makes sense. If we had to pick an early favourite between the two companies, we’d go with Microsoft, which simply has a lot more money to spend than AOL.

