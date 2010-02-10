AIM's Latest Survival Strategy: Now You Can IM Your Facebook Friends!

Facebook friends will be added to AOL’s AIM buddy lists.



This is good news for iPhone users like ourselves.

We’ve long thought AIM with push notification could disrupt AT&T’s expensive text message plans.

One problem though: Many of our friends aren’t on AIM. Almost all of our friends are on Facebook, though.

Makes sense, since there are over 400 million people on Facebook versus 17 million on AIM.

If our friends with iPhones sign into AIM with their Facebook login, and keep the program running in the background, there’s a real chance to disrupt text messages.

If Apple ever decides to allow background processing for the iPhone, this would be even easier.

Information from the AP was used in this report.

