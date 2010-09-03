AOL Already Spending ~$45 Million Per Year On New Patch Employees

Photo: Ian Ransley via Flickr

AOL made 900 hires over the summer with 50% of the new people going to local blogs network Patch, CEO Tim Armstrong just told employees in a company wide meeting.Figure all-in costs for each new employee is $100,000 per year, and AOL is set to spend $45 million per year on its new Patch employees.



That’s right in line with AOL’s previously announced plans to invest $50 million in Patch this year.

At the all-hands meeting, Tim justified the investment by explaining that the local ad market is growing much faster than the overall industry.

There could, someday, be a business in local blogs, but Tim is nuts to suggest Patch will be a “major” part of AOL’s turnaround (as he recently suggested on CNBC.)

Patch revenues are tiny and so is its traffic. As a network, it has hundreds of thousands of uniques.

