AOL Wanted To Buy All Things D, Too

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

Before AOL decided to take another run at TechCrunch, it considered purchasing All Things D, the tech blog led by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg.Peter Kafka of All Things D reported this little nugget last night:



And under Armstrong’s leadership, AOL has shown a willingness to get into the events business. The Web publisher has talked to other tech news operators about a deal, including Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, who run this site and related conference for Dow Jones, which is owned by News Corp. (NWS). Those talks were preliminary at best, and All Things Digital will remain with Dow Jones.

See Also: AOL Tried To Buy TechCrunch Twice Before

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.