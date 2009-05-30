Armstrong Re-Makes AOL In Google's Image

Following Thursday’s news that Time Warner (TWX) finalised plans for an AOL spin-off, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong held an all hands meeting Friday to discuss the strategy for AOL’s independent future.



Sounds like he’s trying to remake the place in Google’s image. (Probably not a terrible idea).

He hit four key points, according to notes:

AOL’s Platform-A will become much more Google-y. As with Google AdSense, there will be an emphasis on attracting thousands of self-serving, smaller ad clients, and not just a smaller number of big spending ones.

AOL will heavily invest in creating original content. Tim name-checked Bill Wilson.

Compensation at an independent AOL will work more like it does at Internet companies — options and all that — than it does at media companies like Time Warner.

Poor investments from the past — ahem, Bebo — will either sink or swim in a group called AOL Ventures. AOL will look to spin-off, sell or shut down these companies.

