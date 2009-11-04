AOL Advertising SVP Eric Bosco Is Out

AOL SVP Eric Bosco has left the company, we hear.



According to his official bio, Eric was “responsible for Advertising.com’s successful delivery of the company’s advertiser campaigns, as well as the daily operation and ongoing development of the company’s extensive product suite.”

There’s been lots of churn at AOL lately, with many ex-Googlers coming in to take high-ranking positions.

Here is Eric’s official bio:

As Senior Vice President of Operations and Product Management, Eric Bosco leads AOL Advertising’s advertiser, publisher and campaign operations and is responsible for product management and integration.

Prior to joining Advertising.com, Eric was vice president of communications and community products at AOL, where he was responsible for the development of AOL’s instant messaging, email and social networking platforms. Eric joined AOL in 1996 and was one of the original creators of the AOL Instant Messaging (AIM) system. Prior to AOL, Eric was a senior engineer at Oracle Corporation in Silicon Valley.

Eric holds a BS in computer science engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and masters degree in computer science from Stanford University.

Eric is a man of many words, as evidenced by his fluency in four languages: English, Italian, Spanish and French.

