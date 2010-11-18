More AOL Advertising Execs Bolt

AOL advertising directors Fergus Mellon and Gregg Phalen have quit the company and joined Meebo, a source tells us.



“Both were respected here and are missed.”

AOL’s sales force has undergone a massive re-org since last winter – sometimes to the detriment of the company’s short term bottom line.

During the company’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Armstrong said the re-org is largely over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.