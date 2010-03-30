AOL Hires Star Internet Analyst Jeff Lindsay

Jeff Lindsay

AOL has hired Jeff Lindsay, formerly a leading Internet analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, as VP for strategy and operations in its content division, Michael Learmonth at Ad Age reports.Lindsay will be reporting to AOL Media and Studios president David Eun. Here’s what David has to say about Jeff (via Ad Age):



“Jeff will be charged initially with helping build a strategy and operations group,” Mr. Eun said in an email. “He will help identify and support our most critical priorities ranging from: new product launches, evaluating operational performance of current offerings, and exploring partnership opportunities.”

Jeff was at AOL when the company merged with Time Warner, says Learmonth. On his LinkedIn page, he lists himself as a member of the AOL Alumni association.

At Bernstein, Jeff initiated coverage of AOL in December with an “Outperform” rating and a price target of $31. (Here’s a full recap of his coverage.)

