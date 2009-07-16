AOL Ad Sales Source: We're Glad To See TMZ Go

AOL ad sales and TMZ are breaking up and both are playing the blame game.



Yesterday, we wrote that TMZ, a joint venture between Time Warner subsidiaries AOL and Telepictures, has decided to go without AOL’s ad sales force, and hire its own people instead.

TMZ GM Pam Russo said her site had outgrown AOL’s infrastructure and the way AOL sells ads.

Speaking to a source close to AOL ad sales, however, we’ve heard a much different story. This source tells us that AOL ad sales people are happy to see TMZ go for two main reasons.

TMZ is an increasingly expensive news organisation with lots of people that produces raunchy content that’s hard to sell to consumer-packaged goods advertisers.

AOL’s homegrown celebrity news site, PopEater, is peforming 50% better than TMZ.

To prove that last point, this source sent us ComScore numbers showing that PopEater has 50% more unique visitors and twice as much engagement as TMZ:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.